US Coast Guard transfers Cuban migrants to Bahamian authorities

US Coast Guard transfers Cuban migrants to Bahamian authoritiesSunday, March 07, 2021
|
MIAMI, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard on Friday transferred six Cuban migrants to Bahamian authorities after they were found stranded on Anguilla Cay.
On Saturday, the Coast Guard said that during a routine patrol, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted the six people and dropped lifesaving supplies to them.
“The coast guard cutter rescue crew arrived on scene, Thursday, and ensured the six people: five adults and one 17-year-old unaccompanied minor, did not have medical concerns before bringing them on the ship.”
Once aboard a cutter, the US Coast Guard said all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
Throughout the interdiction, the US Coast Guard said crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment “to minimise potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19”.
“There were no migrants in these cases reported to have any COVID-19 related symptoms,” the US Coast Guard said.
Since October 1, 2020, the US Coast Guard said its crews have interdicted 87 Cubans compared to fiscal year 2020, October 1, 2019 — September 30, 2020, where crews interdicted 49 Cubans.
