US Customs nab suspected smugglers in Caribbean Sea

US Customs nab suspected smugglers in Caribbean SeaWednesday, April 14, 2021
ST THOMAS (CMC)— United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said on Wednesday that agents from its Air and Marine Operations (AMO) have intercepted a vessel in the Caribbean Sea, seizing an estimated US$1.2 million in bulk currency.
“Our vigilance and patrolling operations cover the whole archipelago of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands,” said Johnny Morales, director, Air and Marine Operations for the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch.
“We leverage our advanced aeronautical and maritime capabilities to detect and interdict them throughout our coastal borders.”
CBP said that the AMO Marine Patrol Aircraft (MPA) crew had detected the 22-foot centre console vessel, with three people visible on board, navigating at high speed towards St Thomas.
It said the vessel was kept under surveillance and the men were detained after they landed and were making their way from the beach.
“The vehicle occupants fled, and a search ensued. AMO agents discovered three bags in the rear compartment, which contained bulk US currency in shrink wrap,” it said, adding that with the assistance of law enforcement officials the three men were arrested.
