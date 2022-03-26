US Customs officers discover 18 pounds of cocaine on flight from Jamaica

PHILADELPHIA, United States (CMC) — The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says officers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have found 18 pounds of cocaine in the cargo hold of a passenger flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica at Philadelphia International Airport.

“CBP officers met the American Airlines flight as it gated, observed the aircraft baggage offload, and then climbed into the cargo hold to conduct a routine examination,” said CBP in a statement. “That's when CBP narcotics detector dog Dasha immediately alerted to an access panel.”

“CBP officers opened the access panel and discovered three bags that shouldn't be there,” it added. “Two gray Puma brand drawstring bags collectively contained eight wrapped bricks of a white powdery substance.”

“CBP officers used a narcotics test kit and a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool, and identified the substance as cocaine hydrochloride,” the statement continued. “The third bag, a plain blue duffle bag, was empty.”

CBP said officers seized the cocaine, which weighed a combined 8.246 kilograms, or about 18 pounds, three ounces. The cocaine has an approximate street value of about US$580,000, CBP said.

It said while no arrests have been made, an investigation continues.

“Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection priority, and it is a mission that we conduct every day,” said Joseph Martella, CBP's Area Port Director in Philadelphia.

“Sometimes, our officers' persistence is rewarded with the discovery of dangerous drugs or other illicit contraband,” he added. “It feels good to know that we were able to help our communities to be a bit safer by keeping this cocaine load out of the hands of street gangs that prey on the vulnerable.”