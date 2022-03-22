US Customs seizes 18lbs of cocaine on passenger flight from Jamaica

PHILADELPHIA, USA – US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers are probing the recent seizure of 18 pounds of cocaine in the cargo hold of a passenger flight from Montego Bay, St James at Philadelphia International Airport.

According to a release from CBP, no one was arrested in connection to the illegal drug seizure last Tuesday.

It was reported that CBP officers met the American Airlines flight as it gated, and then climbed into the cargo hold to conduct a routine examination.

A narcotics detector dog, "Dasha", immediately alerted officers to the access panel where three bags were discovered.

Two gray Puma brand drawstring bags collectively contained eight wrapped bricks of a white powdery substance, which a narcotics test kit and a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool identified as cocaine hydrochloride.

The third bag - a plain blue duffle bag - was empty.

CBP officers said the cocaine weighed "a combined 8.246 kilograms, or about 18 pounds, three ounces".

The drug had an estimated street value of US$580,000.

Commenting on the seizure, CBP's Area Port Director in Philadelphia, Joseph Martella said, "Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection priority and it is a mission that we conduct every day."

He added: "It feels good to know that we were able to help our communities to be a bit safer by keeping this cocaine load out of the hands of street gangs that prey on the vulnerable."

CBP seized an average of 4,732 pounds of dangerous drugs last year along United States borders, the release said.