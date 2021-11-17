US Embassy aims to clear visa backlog in months ahead

KINGSTON, Jamaica- In the "months ahead", the US Embassy in Kingston says it will be increasing the number of immigrant to non-immigrant visa appointments to improve wait times and clear backlog.

Speaking at a roundtable event at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel between Embassy officials and the media yesterday, Scott Feeken, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Cónsul General at the US Embassy in Kingston, said although COVID-19 has created significant challenges in its operations, it has allowed them to be innovative.



"Just as these challenges developed nearly two years, it will take many months for us to return to the prompt level of service we strive to offer. We look forward to continuing our tradition of providing outstanding service to assist US citizens and facilitate legitimate travel to the United States for Jamaicans," Feeken said.



He said that even amid the pandemic, the US Embassy has continued to provide services such as issuing immigrant visas, a record number of temporary work visas and were able to process more cases without visa applicants having to appear in person for interviews.



"As a result of new authorities from Washington, we are able to process more cases without the need for the applicant to appear in person. We have also reduced the burden for many applicants by extending the validity of visa fees and documents that would otherwise expire. We have established clear priorities to better apply our resources in the days ahead."



Feeken highlighted that he is heartened by the progress the government of Jamaica has made in fighting COVID-19 and encouraged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated now as it is not only "good common sense" but is mandatory for persons wanting to travel to the US.



"If you want to travel to the United States, you need to be vaccinated. We are in a position to increase the level of our consular services while still balancing public health concerns."



John McIntyre, Chargé ď Affaires at the Embassy, said yesterday that the US will soon deliver a third traunch of Pfizer vaccines and encouraged citizens to sign up for one of three brands of the drug.



"There are three great vaccine options available in Jamaica. There is Pfizer, AstraZeneca which is very effective, and there is Johnson and Johnson, which only requires one shot. What I would say on behalf of the US Embassy is get vaccinated because you have a lot of choices here."