US Embassy issues security alert for several Jamaican communities

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The United States Embassy in Jamaica has issued a security alert dated October 13 warning US government personnel to refrain from travelling in crime hot-spots throughout the island, highlighting the war-torn areas of August Town and Cassava Piece in St Andrew.

"Due to the sharp increase in shootings and gun related violence over the past two weeks in the August Town community of Kingston, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to August Town with immediate effect and until further notice," the security alert cautioned.

There have been several murders in the community of August Town in recent months with reprisals and brutal acts linked to a bitter internecine rivalry between the River Gang and Gaza Gaza Gang in the community. The advisory also listed a number of communities across Jamaica, which have been plagued by gang violence.

The advisory ominously warned its personnel to avoid "all of Clarendon" except when using the major highways.

There has been a 10.4 per cent increase in murders this year when compared to the corresponding period last year. According to statistics provided by the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the period January 1 to October 9, there have been 1,111 murders when compared to 1,006 for the corresponding period last year.

The US Embassy in Kingston further advised US citizens that US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the areas listed below, from using public buses, and from driving outside of prescribed areas of Kingston especially at night.

Kingston

Do not travel to the following areas:

·Cassava Piece

· August Town

·Downtown Kingston, defined as between Mountain View Avenue and Hagley Park Road, and south of Half-Way-Tree and Old Hope roads. Downtown Kingston includes Trench Town, Tivoli Gardens, and Arnett Gardens.

· Grants Pen

· Standpipe

· Duhaney Park

· Mountain View Avenue between Deanery Road and Windward Road

· Neighbourhoods including Olympic Gardens, Cockburn Gardens, Seaview Gardens, and Denham Town.

The approved primary route to the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston, the Embassy said, is South Camp Road to Norman Manley Boulevard. The approved secondary route is Mountain View Avenue to Deanery Road to South Camp Road and then Norman Manley Boulevard.

Clarendon

The Embassy cautioned against travel in all of Clarendon except passing through the parish using the T1 and A2 highways.

St Catherine

Do not travel to the following areas:

·Spanish Town

·Central Village

·Areas in Portmore to include Old Braeton, Naggo Head, Newland, and Waterford

St James

Do not travel to the following areas:

Neighbourhoods in Montego Bay to include Flankers, Norwood, Glendevon, Paradise Heights, Rose Heights, Canterbury, and parts of Mount Salem.