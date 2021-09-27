US Embassy reiterates importance of bilateral relationship with Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The United States Embassy in Jamaica says it is continuing its focus on its bilateral relationship with Jamaica at this time.

"We continue to focus on the important issues of our bilateral relationship with Jamaica," the US Embassy tweeted from its Twitter account on Monday.

The US Embassy highlighted areas such as education and COVID-19 prevention, in which its government was actively involved in assisting the Jamaican Government.

"Last week Friday, the US Southern Command in partnership with JPS [Jamaica Public Service Company] donated 800 backpacks and school supplies valued at US$22,000 to students in Kingston, St Thomas and St James," tweeted the US Embassy.

"We remain committed to supporting Jamaica's fight against COVID-19. Our donations thus far value US$12 million including the recently opened May Pen Field Hospital & USAID's US$5.2 million to advance COVID-19 vaccination and treatment," added another tweet.

The US Embassy in Jamaica said it also continued to partner with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security "to provide opportunities for agricultural workers in the US that directly benefit the US and Jamaican economies".

The US Embassy is under the spotlight following its reinstatement of Jamaica's Minister of Energy, Science and Technology, Daryl Vaz's visitor's visa on Friday, after it was revoked in November 2019.

Read more- Vaz's visitor's visa reinstated

Vaz cleared after narcotics probe - Tapia

The developments took a turn last weekend when questions were raised about a wavier attached to the new one-year B1/B2 visa issued to Vaz with an annotation which refers to controlled substance traffickers.

It was further revealed that former United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, had written a letter to 47 US Senators in August, in which he argued that the US was incorrect in revoking the visa issued to Vaz and it should be returned as soon as possible.