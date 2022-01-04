US Navy veteran shot at party in St Ann seeks help to pay for medical flight home

A Jamaican-born woman is raising funds for a medical flight home to South Bay in California, United States, after she was shot during a party held in Old Folly, Discovery Bay, St Ann on Boxing Day.

Camille Carter-Jones and her husband, Christie Jones were on holiday in their native homeland Jamaica when tragedy struck just after midnight on Monday, December 27.

Carter-Jones was among five persons shot after a gunman opened fire at the party, later resulting in the death of two persons - 23-year-old Tamara Kelly of Old Folly, Discovery Bay, and 21-year-old Rojae Linton of a Trelawny address.

Carter-Jones' husband, Christie told ABC10 news that his wife will require an air ambulance to return home to California.

She was shot in the knee and thigh, fracturing her femur, the report said.

However, doctors have informed the Jamaican-American that she cannot fly commercial and requires a medical flight, as it will be "very risky" and could "affect the gunshot wounds," Christie Jones told reporters.

He and his wife have turned to crowdfunding website, GoFundMe, to raise between US$20,000 and US$25,000 for the medical flight.

Carter-Jones, a Navy veteran, will remain in a cast for four months, after which doctors will determine if she will need a knee replacement surgery.

Her husband said the vacation trip to Jamaica was used an opportunity for their three-year-old daughter to see family.

But that joy turned to tragedy when Jones, his wife, her brother, and a friend went to what he said was an annual gathering in Old Folly, Discovery Bay.

He said the gathering was filled with good music while persons had a good time.

Jones recalled that about 12:30 am that Monday, he and his wife were standing near the exit of a building converted into a bar, when they heard gunshots.

"We just heard a loud sound; bang, bang bang, bang, bang. We were trying to escape, [and] everyone was trying to run towards where we are," he recalled.

According to Jones, he "literally froze", as he did not know in which direction the shots were coming from.

He added that when he looked towards his wife, he saw that she fell and she later screamed that she was shot.

Jones and his wife's brother carried their injured loved one to their car, before rushing to the hospital.

Carter-Jones is expected to be released from hospital this week, but her recovery is expected to take a while.

The St Ann police are yet to arrest a suspect relative to the gun attack, as investigations remain ongoing.