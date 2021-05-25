US Senate confirms daughter of J'can immigrants as first Black woman to lead DOJ civil rights division

US Senate confirms daughter of J'can immigrants as first Black woman to lead DOJ civil rights divisionTuesday, May 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kristen Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, was today confirmed by the US Senate to lead the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.
According to a CNN report, Clarke is now the first Black woman to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights division.
The report said the vote was 51-48 with Senator Susan Collins as the only Republican voting for her confirmation.
Clarke, grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and was assistant attorney general for civil rights. She has degrees from both Harvard University and Columbia University School of Law.
In January, United States President Joe Biden named the Caribbean American voting rights advocate for the senior US Department of Justice (DOJ) position during a national address.
