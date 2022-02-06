US airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension

US airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tensionSunday, February 06, 2022
|
RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of elite United States (US) troops landed Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine on President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The airborne infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division arrived at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport on a US Army Boeing C-17 Globemaster plane. Their commander is Major General Christopher Donahue, who on August 30 was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan.
Biden ordered additional US troops deployed to Poland, Romania and Germany to demonstrate to both allies and foes America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. NATO's eastern member Poland borders both Russia and Ukraine. Romania borders Ukraine.
The division can rapidly deploy within 18 hours and conduct parachute assaults to secure key objectives. Based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the division's history goes back to 1917.
Earlier in the week, US planes brought equipment and logistics troops in preparation for the arrival of elements of the division to the airport, located 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland's border with Ukraine.
Polish soldiers have previously worked together with the US division on missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Major Przemyslaw Lipczynski, a spokesman for the Polish Army's 18th Mechanized Division.
Some 4,000 US troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017 on a rotating basis.
