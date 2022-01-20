US airliner turns back in mid-flight due to passenger defying mask rule

US airliner turns back in mid-flight due to passenger defying mask ruleThursday, January 20, 2022
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP)— An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a COVID mask, the airline said.
"American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement," the airline said.
Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and a crew of 14 landed back in Miami.
When the plane landed police escorted that passenger off the plane without incident, a police official told CNN.
American Airlines said that pending further investigation this passenger has been placed on a list of people barred from flying with the airline.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in January 2021 it would observe a zero tolerance policy toward people who reject federal rules mandating mask-wearing on US domestic flights.
This came as flight attendants reported a high number of incidents of verbal and physical abuse from travellers who refuse to wear a mask.
