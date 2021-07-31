US announces registration process for Temporary Protected Status for Haiti

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC)— The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday posted for public inspection, a Federal Register notice that provides information about how to register for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.

DHS Secretary, Alejandro N Mayorkas, previously announced this 18-month designation of Haiti for TPS on May 22.

DHS said the registration process will open next week when the Federal Register notice is published.

“All individuals who want to request TPS under this designation for Haiti must file an application,” said the DHS in a statement.

It said this includes about 5,000 current TPS Haiti beneficiaries, whose TPS-related documentation is automatically extended at least through October 4, 2021, in compliance with court orders.

“These individuals must file a new application for TPS under this designation to ensure they retain their status,” DHS said.

It said this designation of Haiti for TPS also enables an estimated 100,000 additional individuals to file initial applications for TPS, if otherwise eligible.

To be eligible for TPS under this designation, DHS said individuals must demonstrate that they have continuously resided in the United States since July 29, 2021.

“In light of recent events in Haiti, including the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Secretary Mayorkas has modified this date from what was previously announced,” the statement said.

It said individuals who attempt to travel to the US, after July 29, 2021, “will not be eligible for TPS and may be subject to expulsion or removal.”

DHS said individuals applying for Haiti TPS must submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the 18-month initial registration period that runs from August 3, 2021, through February 3, 2023. Haiti TPS applicants are eligible to file Form I-821 online, DHS said.

When filing a TPS application, it said applicants can also request an Employment Authorization Document by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with their Form I-821. Applicants may also submit Form I-765 online, DHS said.

Caribbean American congresswoman Yvette D Clarke, founding co-chair of the United States House of Representatives' Caribbean and Haiti Caucuses, on Wednesday led a letter to US President Joseph Biden urging him to “prioritise the needs of Haiti and members of the Haitian Diaspora.”

Clarke – the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the largely Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York – copied the letter to US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Mayorkas.

The letter was also signed by House Haiti Caucus co-chairs Congress members Andy Levin, Val Demings, Ayanna Pressley and Mondaire Jones; House Caribbean Caucus co-chairs Congress members Maxine Waters and Stacy Plaskett; and Members of the House Haiti and Caribbean Caucus, congress members Frederica Wilson, Adriano Espaillat, Sheila Jackson Lee, Grace Meng, Darren Soto and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“As founding co-chair of both the House Caribbean and Haiti Caucuses, I have worked closely with my colleagues to insist the administration prioritize the needs of Haiti and members of the Haitian Diaspora that [who] call America home,” wrote Clarke, who is also chair of the US Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce on Immigration.

“The signers of this letter come to DC with vastly different backgrounds and from all corners of our country,” added the senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and senior member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. “Yet, we have found common ground in our unwavering commitment to the Haitian people, their wellbeing and an immutable desire to see a thriving Haitian democracy.

“Presently, Haiti is at an inflection point, and we must work together to promote peace and a Haitian-led democratic government,” the letter urged. “This letter outlines our urgent concerns and shares our collective caucus priorities regarding Haiti's continued deteriorating situation.

“Our duty as Members of Congress is to uplift and support Haiti, and advance policies that will promote relationships that substantively and meaningfully engage Haitian civil society in defence of Haiti's democracy, civil rights, and liberty,” the letter continued.

The letter was dispatched as a number of Haitian American legislators and groups in New York last week called on the Biden administration to “create an easier pathway” for Haitians seeking political asylum.

In their letter, the elected officials, including New York State Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, urged the administration to create this “easier pathway” by lifting the refugee admission ceiling, temporarily halting the deportation of Haitian migrants from the US, and providing the people of Haiti with humanitarian aid in the form of food assistance and additional COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“There is a crisis in Haiti that demands our immediate attention as Americans, and begs the continued action of your leadership,” said the letter, which was also signed by New York State Assembly members Michaelle Solages and Kimberly Jean-Pierre; New York City Council Member Farah N Louis; and Democratic Party nominees for New York City Council Rita Joseph and Chi Osse.

The Biden administration has reiterated its commitment to supporting the Haitian people following the heinous assassination of President Moïse.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken reiterated the pledge in a telephone call with new Haitian Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry.

“The secretary also underscored the need for Prime Minister Henry's unity government to seek broad political and civil society consensus on government priorities,” Price said.

“Secretary Blinken, echoing the international community, emphasized the importance of establishing the conditions necessary for Haitians to vote in free and fair legislative and presidential elections as soon as feasible,” he added.

Moïse was assassinated on July 7, in a daring raid on his private residence on the suburbs of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

Haitian authorities have arrested 20 people, including two Haitian Americans residing in Miami, in connection with the assassination.