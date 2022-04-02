US applauds Jamaica for 'very strong' economic leadership

US applauds Jamaica for 'very strong' economic leadershipSaturday, April 02, 2022
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) – The Joe Biden Administration on Friday applauded Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, for his “very strong economic leadership” in Jamaica and for Washington's partnership in the Caribbean.
In remarks made before meeting with Holness at the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that America's partnership with Jamaica and the wider Caribbean has “never been better.”
“And that's in large part due to your engagement and your leadership,” Blinken told Holness. “So, we're very pleased to have you here to talk about many of the issues that bring us together in our own region, but also issues that are affecting people globally – from climate to COVID, to other things.”
Blinken said the United States was looking forward to working together with Jamaica on the upcoming Summit of the Americas.
For his part, Holness said Jamaica and the United States have had “a very long and strong relationship, particularly on the people-to-people side of things.
“From government-to-government perspective, Jamaica and the United States have shared values and needs,” he said. He noted that the two countries were both strong democracies, adding that it was important for them to continue working together to strengthen their partnerships and to explore ways in which they can help each other.
Holness said he was “pleased to report that Jamaica has made significant progress in its microeconomic development, particularly with its fiscal stability and sustainability and debt reduction.”
