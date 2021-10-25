US bars non-vaccinated travellers effective November 8

US bars non-vaccinated travellers effective November 8Monday, October 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The White House has announced that international air travellers arriving in the United States, effective November 8, will be required to be vaccinated with either a Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine or those approved by the World Health Organisation for emergency use.
As a result, all non-immigrant, non-citizen, air travellers will have to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States.
In its latest update, the US noted that exceptions to this policy will be limited to children under 18, people medically unable to receive the vaccine, and emergency travellers who do not have timely access to a vaccine.
It added that humanitarian exemptions to this order will be granted on an extremely limited basis.
US citizens and legal permanent residents (LPRs) who are eligible to travel but are not fully vaccinated will, however, need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test one day before their flight's departure.
Likewise, US citizens and LPRs who are fully vaccinated will need to present airlines with proof of vaccination and of a negative COVID-19 test three days before their flight.
