US citizen on flight from MoBay nabbed with gun, cocaine and ganja

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A United States citizen was last week arrested at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport after authorities found a handgun, cocaine and marijuana in his luggage when he arrived on a flight from Montego Bay in Jamaica.

US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) have named the traveller as Elijiah Davis.

The agency said during examination last Friday, its officers discovered a handgun along with 40 - 9mm rounds discovered in a hard case box and while continuing their inspection, determined that the empty carry-on bags felt unusually heavy.

The officers reportedly discovered an anomaly after x-raying the carry-on bag and escorted Davis to a private search room where it is said that they discovered packages within the panels of the carry-on bag. The packages were probed revealing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

During further examination of Davis' checked in bag, CBP officers said they also discovered a small bag of green leafy substance, which tested positive for marijuana.

Davis was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and firearm. The cocaine weighed approximately 10 lbs with an estimated value of US$300,000.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at our port of entries while keeping these dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Marty Raybon, CBP's Acting Director of the New York Field Office.

Davis now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office in the US Eastern District Court of New York.