US congressmen request aircraft to transport disaster relief to St Vincent

WASHINGTON, USA (CMC) – Two United States congressmen yesterday sought the assistance of New York State Governor Andrew M Cuomo in securing aircraft to airlift disaster relief supplies procured from private citizens from New York City to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“As members of the NYC congressional delegation, we write regarding disaster relief for St Vincent and the Grenadines, where tens of thousands of people are in humanitarian need due to multiple eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano,” wrote Hakeem Jeffries and Gregory Meeks in their joint letter to Governor Cuomo.

Jeffries represents New York's 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Brooklyn and Queens, and Meeks represents the 5th Congressional District in Queens.

The congressmen wrote that, after the first eruption of La Soufrière on April 9, up to 20,000 people, out of a total population of 110,000 million were evacuated from the main island of St Vincent in search of safety.

They noted that water shortages have resulted from the contamination of waterways caused by falling ash and dust in the streets.

Jefferies and Meeks told the governor that Caribbean leaders in Brooklyn and Queens, “which are home to likely the largest Vincentian Diaspora community in the US, have collected relief supplies” to provide to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

They said that, for example, the Brooklyn-based SVG Relief Committee, USA, Inc. has reported that they have collected enough bottled water to fill two 20-ft shipping containers, 90 commercial shipping bins, 120 barrels and two 20-ft containers of essential relief items.

“These citizens would greatly appreciate help with the delivery,” Jeffries and Meeks added.