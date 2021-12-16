US experts to vote on use of J&J COVID vaccine

US experts to vote on use of J&J COVID vaccineThursday, December 16, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP)— The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked a group of medical experts to vote Thursday on whether they continued to recommend the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after more cases emerged of serious clotting.
At least nine people have died from clotting with low platelets or Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TSS) as of December 9, with around 16 million doses of the vaccine administered, according to new data released by the CDC.
There were 54 cases as of August 31, and 36 required admission to intensive care. Some of those who did not die had long term effects such as paralysis.
The greatest risks were seen in women aged 30-49, where the rate of TSS was around one in 100,000. Overall, approximately one out of seven cases have been fatal.
But the risk is not confined to this demographic, with two of the nine deaths among men. The CDC said nine may also be an underestimate.
CDC scientist Sara Oliver told a committee of independent experts there were several options available to them, including voting to recommend against using the vaccine altogether.
But the CDC working group recommends a "preferential recommendation" which would mean the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are recommended to most people, but the J&J vaccine, based on a viral vector platform, remains available for those who want it.
"The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a life saving tool for individuals in high risk populations," said Penny Heaton, global therapeutic area head of vaccines at J&J's Janssen subsidiary said, arguing in favor of the shot.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy