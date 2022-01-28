US gives helping hand to Jamaica's bobsleigh team

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skelton Federation president Nelson “Chris” Stokes says he was brought “to tears” by an offer from the federation's United States counterparts to provide physiotherapy services for the Jamaican team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China beginning next week.

Jamaica's bobsleigh team were set to be without a physiotherapist after Dr Jo Brown, who has been with the Jamaican teams through the qualifying period, was left off the list of officials to be accredited.

Stokes made the announcement at a virtual press conference called by the Jamaica Tourist Board on Friday morning, revealing that the Americans had made the offer earlier in the day.

Jamaica have qualified an historic three teams to the Games where Jamaica will also be represented in Alpine Skiing for the first time.

