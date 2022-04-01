US giving Ukraine $300M more in military gear

UNITED STATES (AP) — The US Defense Department says it is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Friday evening that the gear in the new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition. Also included are medical supplies, field equipment and spare parts.

Kirby said the new package “represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities” to Ukraine, rather than delivering equipment drawn from US military stockpiles.

The US has provided more than $1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia's invasion, Kirby said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were leaving behind “a complete disaster” as they retreat from the north, including towns just outside Kyiv, and he warned residents to beware of more Russian shelling and of land mines.

“They are mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation late Friday.

He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.

Zelenskyy warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops in eastern Ukraine.