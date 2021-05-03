US hands over more critical hospital emergency equipment to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The US Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered its fourth tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Friday to support the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This support, implemented through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), is part of the US$2 million in assistance which USAID is providing towards helping Jamaica fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is evident that what affects one affects all. The United States, through USAID, values Jamaica as our neighbour, partner, and friend, and we will continue to support the government and people of this country in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. I have said before and will say again, that we remain committed to helping Jamaica by providing targeted support to aid and strengthen life-saving assistance, not only in health care but also to mitigate against the impact of natural disasters,” said US Chargé d'Affaires, John McIntyre.

“PAHO is pleased to be able to partner with USAID to procure these much-needed essential items identified by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to scale up Jamaica's COVID-19 response. Whilst COVID-19 is unlike anything we have previously faced, I believe that together we can overcome this common threat with national unity and global solidarity. I look forward to our continued partnership and cooperation,” PAHO/WHO Representative for Jamaica, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, Dr Bernadette Theodore-Gandi said.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, in expressing his gratitude, said “The Ministry of Health & Wellness is grateful for the continued support and partnership with the US government and PAHO. This pandemic has further strengthened and shown the commitment of our international partners and we have always emphasised the importance of partnership in public health, as a measure of success and to which a part of our success can be attributed to.”

USAID's total deliveries to date include high flow nasal oxygen devices, transport stretchers, with x-ray cassette holder, iv infusion pumps, oxygen flow meters, digital blood pressure machines, pulse oximeters — finger-tip, 100 pulse oximeters — hand-held, nebulisers, stethoscopes, patient monitors, ECG machines with laptops, printers, and utility carts, video laryngoscopes with blades, suction machines, ICU beds, critical care beds, transport ventilators, infra-red thermometers, digital body thermometers, emergency trolleys, desk-top autoclaves, satellite phones, VHF radios, cellular phones, COVID-19 infection prevention and control posters, pull-up banners for airports and ports, laptops, tablets, a multi-function colour printer and backpacks for field workers.