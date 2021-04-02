US has given COVID vaccine to more than 100 million people — official

US has given COVID vaccine to more than 100 million people — officialFriday, April 02, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States has administered at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to more than 100 million people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
The 101,804,762 people who have received at least one dose represents more than 30 per cent of the US population, according to CDC data.
Nearly 58 million of those people are fully vaccinated, either with a single-dose or two-shot regimen. More than half of that number are people aged 65 and older.
As the vaccination campaign ramps up significantly in the country hardest hit by COVID-19, President Joe Biden promised last week that 90 per cent of adults in America would be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 19.
Biden has pledged that 200 million doses would be administered in his first 100 days in office, doubling an initial target which was met in late March.
