US mayor names Vincentian American poet laureate

US mayor names Vincentian American poet laureateSunday, April 04, 2021
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (CMC) — Los Angeles, California Mayor Eric Garcetti has named Vincentian American Lynne Thompson as the new poet laureate of the city.
Thompson, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, is the daughter of late Vincentians Brennan Irwin “Tom” Thompson and Cecily Thompson, née Hazell.
Garcetti said that Thompson — a winner of the Marsh Hawk Prize, Perugia Book Award and the Great Lakes Colleges Association's New Writers Award — will serve as an official ambassador of Los Angeles' arts community, “promoting poetry across the city and celebrating its rich literary tradition and culture.
“Lynne is an acclaimed writer and outspoken force who uses words to tell stories, bring communities together, and open up new avenues of art and thinking,” said Mayor Garcetti in a statement.
“Los Angeles is an international capital of creativity, a place for dynamic dreamers who shape global culture, ignite trends, and inspire — and I know Lynne will use her drive to show Angelenos and beyond the immense power of poetry,” he added.
The Los Angeles Poet Laureate Program is a collaboration between the city's Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) and the Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL).
“The aim of this effort is to enhance the presence and appreciation of poetry and the literary arts in Los Angeles, and to engage Angelenos who have limited exposure to poetry and other forms of expressive writing,” the statement said.
Thompson, a Los Angeles resident, said she was “humbled and honoured to have been selected as Los Angeles' next Poet Laureate”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy