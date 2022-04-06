US military official warns that authoritarianism is on the rise

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – A senior United States military official Wednesday said the recent crisis in Europe will undoubtedly impact the Caribbean and other regions in the world, such as increasing energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

But the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander US Army General, Laura Richardson, said she is also aware that the Caribbean faces unique cross-cutting threats in an ever-changing security environment.

Addressing the opening of the two-day Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) in Barbados, Richardson said with authoritarianism on the rise, protecting human rights, and helping democracies deliver for the people of the region is more important than ever before.

“We gather here at a critical moment in world history. Last month, the world witnessed Vladimir Putin start an unprovoked and horrific invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine. It was the most flagrant violation of the most fundamental principles the international community established after World War Two: self-determination and national sovereignty.”

Richardson said that for decades, Caribbean countries have long been champions of these sacred principles, adding that a threat to democracy anywhere, is a threat to democracy everywhere.

“Caricom added their voice to the chorus of peace-loving democracies around the world condemning Russia's invasion and calling for an immediate ceasefire. This region truly is a 'Zone of Peace,' as all Caricom members so eloquently stated last month. What we're doing right here at CANSEC is working together to keep the Caribbean a Zone of Peace.”

SOUTHCOM and the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) are co-hosting the two-day CANSEC that is being held under the theme “Multinational Cooperation in a Changing Operational Environment”.

According to statement issued by the organisers, the aim of CANSEC is to promote regional and hemispheric security cooperation through expanding networks and to build enduring partnerships among military, industry and government officials.

It said emphasis will also be placed on counter terrorism initiatives, counter illicit flows operations, coordination for humanitarian assistance/disaster relief and protecting the Blue Economy with a view to countering transnational threats and enhancing regional security.