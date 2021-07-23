US orders 200m more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses

US orders 200m more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dosesFriday, July 23, 2021
|
NEW YORK, United States (AFP)— The United States will purchase 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and BioNTech and has an option to buy additional doses to address virus variants, the companies announced Friday.
The additional 200 million doses are expected to be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022, bringing the total supplied by the companies to the US government to 500 million.
The US government "also has an option to acquire an updated version of the vaccine to address potential variants, as well as new formulations of the vaccine, if available and authorized," the companies said in a press release.
The Pfizer-BioNTech alliance said earlier this month that they would seek regulatory authorisation for a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.
However, US health officials reacted cautiously to the prospect of additional doses, saying "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time," according to a July 8 statement from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," the agencies said.
US authorities have warned that COVID-19 is becoming a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" as the Delta variant leads to the latest surge in US infections and as the virus continued to wreak havoc in other countries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy