US police charge man who allegedly buried his mother, sister in backyard

CHICAGO, United States — A man who allegedly buried his mother and sister in plastic containers in the backyard of their suburban Chicago home and continued to collect the mother's social security cheques, has been arrested and charged.

Charged with two felony counts of concealment of death/moving body is 45-year-old Michael Lelko.

Lelko has not been charged with the deaths of his mother, Jean Lelko and sister, Jennifer Lelko due to the medical examiner's office not being able to determine the cause of death as a result of the deterioration of the bodies, a CNN report said.

The police said Lelko's brother, John Lelko, had also been taken into custody but was later released without charges.

According to the CNN report, federal law enforcement is investigating whether criminal charges are to be laid given that about $75,000 to $80,000 in social security cheques for the mother were cashed after her death.

Reports are that on August 26, 2021, the police were conducting a well-being check visit at the Lelko's house because water had not been used on the premises in a year. While conversing with neighbours, officers observed Michael Lelko walking down the street who confirmed to officers that the house had not had running water in a year. He also informed them of his brother's heart condition.

Further checks revealed deplorable conditions in the house including fleas, bugs and piles from floor to ceiling and urine and faeces.

Inquiries regarding the mother and sister later led to Lelko confessing that he buried his mother in the backyard when she passed away in 2015, the CNN report said.

It added that Lelko claimed his sister came down with COVID-19 in 2019 and died, after which he also buried her in the backyard. The US confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in February 2020.

Lelko reportedly showed officers where the bodies were buried and the human remains were later dug up in plastic containers.

His brother was also given medical attention during the encounter.

Lelko has since been released on bond and placed on electronic monitoring.