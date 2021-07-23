US reiterates support for Haiti

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC)— The United States government has reiterated its commitment to supporting Haiti as the Caribbean Community (Caricom) country gets ready to bury on Friday its President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated during a pre-dawn raid on his home on July 7.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken reiterated the pledge in a telephone call with new Haitian Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry.

“The secretary also underscored the need for Prime Minister Henry's unity government to seek broad political and civil society consensus on government priorities,” Price said.

“Secretary Blinken, echoing the international community, emphasized the importance of establishing the conditions necessary for Haitians to vote in free and fair legislative and presidential elections as soon as feasible,” he added.

On Tuesday, the US welcomed efforts by Haiti's political leadership to come together in choosing an interim prime minister and a unity cabinet to chart a path forward.

“The formation of this interim government is a positive and necessary step to respond to the Haitian people's needs and begin restoring Haiti's democratic institutions,” Blinken said.

“The United States, together with the international community, urges Haiti's political and civil society leaders to continue to work together to advance a broad and inclusive dialogue that responds to the needs of the Haitian people, and lays the groundwork for long-term stability and prosperity,” he added.

Moise had appointed Henry as the new prime minister to replace Claude Joseph, but he was not confirmed as the country's seventh prime minister since 2017 when Moise, who had been running the country by decree, was shot and killed.

Haitian authorities have arrested nearly 30 people, including three Haitian Americans residing in Miami, in connection with the assassination.

The US State Department has since announced that Ambassador Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will serve as the US Special Envoy for Haiti.