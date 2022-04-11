US repatriates nearly 100 Haitians rescued at sea

US repatriates nearly 100 Haitians rescued at seaMonday, April 11, 2022
|
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – The United States (US) Coast Guard has repatriated 88 people, including 26 women, who had been intercepted last Tuesday north of Sagua La Grande in Cuba.
The Coast Guard said the illegal migrants were aboard an “excessively overloaded sailboat" which was also taking on water.
“We ask families in the United States not to encourage their loved ones in Haiti to make this dangerous journey,” said Lieutenant Connor Ives, law enforcement officer in Coast Guard District 7, as the Haitians were being repatriated on Sunday.
“The risk of loss of life is great on these dangerous boats,” he added.
Figures released by US authorities show that the number of migrants intercepted by the US Coast Guard in the past six years totalled 6, 965.
Haitians flee the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country for a better life in North America as well as in some Caricom countries such as the Bahamas
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy