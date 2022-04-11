US repatriates nearly 100 Haitians rescued at sea

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – The United States (US) Coast Guard has repatriated 88 people, including 26 women, who had been intercepted last Tuesday north of Sagua La Grande in Cuba.

The Coast Guard said the illegal migrants were aboard an “excessively overloaded sailboat" which was also taking on water.

“We ask families in the United States not to encourage their loved ones in Haiti to make this dangerous journey,” said Lieutenant Connor Ives, law enforcement officer in Coast Guard District 7, as the Haitians were being repatriated on Sunday.

“The risk of loss of life is great on these dangerous boats,” he added.

Figures released by US authorities show that the number of migrants intercepted by the US Coast Guard in the past six years totalled 6, 965.

Haitians flee the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country for a better life in North America as well as in some Caricom countries such as the Bahamas