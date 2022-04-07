US says it will ramp up extraditions of lottery scammers

A United States government representative has served warning that a number of players in the Jamaica-based lottery scam will be extradited to the US this year, starting this month.

Country attaché US Postal Service Attaché, US Embassy, Dominick Riley, made the disclosure on Thursday.

"With the way that the extradition laws changed in the summer of last year, in August 2021, extraditions will be picking up. You shall see a lot more coming in the future," Riley revealed.

"There are several (extraditions) in the pipeline. You know, extradition is not an easy thing. It's not a quick thing. So you know it has to go through the proper process. So you will see more in the future."

He was speaking during a panel discussion, entitled "A Global Exchange on Crime, Violence and Citizen Security" at the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Security summit, now underway at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

Riley also said that the US was finding it daunting to stop the flow of guns into island.

The two-day security summit started on Wednesday.

Security Minister Dr Horace Chang gave remarks during the morning session of the security summit.

-Horace Hines