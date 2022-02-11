US ships nearly 1.9 million more COVID vaccine doses to African nations

US ships nearly 1.9 million more COVID vaccine doses to African nationsFriday, February 11, 2022
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States on Friday shipped nearly 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mozambique and four other African countries in the latest surge of donations, a US official told AFP.
"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere," Mozambique will receive 840,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, the official said.
Zambia will get 672,000 Johnson & Johnson doses. The Republic of Congo and Namibia will each get 168,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, and tiny Eswatini will get 50,310 Pfizer doses, the official said.
All the shipments are being made in partnership with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, except for those going to Eswatini, which are through Covax, the global distribution initiative co-led by public-private partnership Gavi.
The shipments reflect President Joe Biden's ambition to make the United States the "arsenal of vaccines in our fight against COVID-19," the official said.
The "administration understands that putting an end to this pandemic requires eliminating it around the world. In addition to the US$2 billion donated to Covax, the US government has purchased 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to distribute through the year to the African Union and 92 low and lower middle-income countries," the official said.
Last month, the White House said it had crossed the milestone of 400 million vaccine doses delivered to 112 countries.
Washington has pledged eventually to send 1.1 billion shots to the rest of the world — more than any other country — and has already sent vaccines to countries ranging from Guatemala to Papua New Guinea.
COVID infections and deaths surged across Africa in December, like much of the rest of the world, with the emergence of the Omicron variant, but new infections are now quickly receding.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy