US states adding to financial pressure on Russia over war

UNITED STATES (AP) — Seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine, governors and lawmakers in numerous US states were taking actions Monday to pull state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.

The effect of sanctions by US states often pales in comparison to national ones, but state officials said they wanted to show solidarity with Ukraine and do what they could to build upon the penalties imposed on Russia by the US government and other Western nations.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, got a bipartisan standing ovation Monday when he told representatives he would seek to have the state's retirement funds quickly divested from any Russian assets.

“I don't know about y'all, but I don't want one penny of Georgians' money going to subsidise Vladimir Putin,” Ralston said. “While our role in international affairs is limited, we make clear we stand with those who want to live in peace.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who oversees state business registrations, on Monday also called upon Georgia-based businesses and investors to stop doing business with Russia or any companies that support Russia.

Some actions have been largely symbolic. The governors of Arizona, Pennsylvania and Tennessee ordered their capitols lit with the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine's flag. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, issued a joint statement condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine as co-chairs of the presidentially-appointed Council of Governors.

Other state actions have potential teeth.

On Monday, the Indiana House passed legislation that would block Russian-controlled businesses and nonprofits from acquiring property in Indiana for one year. It now goes to the Senate.

“Indiana will not be a safe haven for ill-gotten Russian funds, nor for its oligarchs trying to find financial shelter in the wake of Putin's unconscionable invasion of Ukraine,” Democratic state Representative Ryan Dvorak said while proposing the amendment last week.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday forbidding her state from doing business with Russia. She ordered state agencies to divest money and assets from companies or institutions aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine. The Democratic governor also said New York would welcome Ukrainian refugees, noting that New York already is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the US.

Pennsylvania lawmakers said Monday they will file legislation requiring state pension funds to pull investments connected to the Russian government and its critical supporters. The state Treasury Department also has begun divesting its minimal holdings in Russian-based companies.

Several states have expressed a willingness to provide housing to Ukranian refugees. The Washington state House and Senate each have added amendments to their budget proposals setting aside $19 million to provide services and temporary housing to refugees who come from Ukraine.