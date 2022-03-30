US to invest J$3.1b in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Following discussions between Prime Minister Andrew Holness and US vice-president Kamala Harris on Wednesday, it has been announced that the US will be investing J$3.1 billion in Jamaica.

Holness, who departed the island on Tuesday for a working visit to Washington DC, shared through Twitter that the discussions between both leaders were “very productive” and affirmed a “shared commitment to increase cooperation for the mutual benefit of Jamaica and the United States”.

“The areas of cooperation discussed include, violence prevention through intelligence and information sharing and investment in violence reduction programme, targeting at-risk youth, human capacity development, particularly in relation to cyber security and digital technology, energy, and infrastructure,” the prime minister said.

He added that he was encouraged by the positive feedback from Harris, who committed to funding several areas of need.

Holness shared that these include:

1. Expansion of Commerce and Trade

2. Support for our health sector and our COVID-19 recovery efforts

3. Regional energy security

4. Violence reduction programme targeting at risk youth

“VP Harris expressed agreement for the establishment of a working group between Jamaica and the US to discuss issues unique to Jamaica and to continue dialogue,” Holness said.

Holness is the second Caribbean leader to meet with Harris, who is of Jamaican descent, since she took office. Last year, Harris met with Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the island on April 3.