US to mount trade mission to the Caribbean

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The United States is planning a Caribbean Region Trade Mission and Business Conference for October, a senior US official has announced.

US Department of Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere, Ian Saunders, said that the mission, which is being undertaken in partnership with the US embassies in 14 Caribbean countries, will connect US companies to opportunities in the Caribbean region.

He said that the “Trade Americas – Business Opportunities in the Caribbean Region Conference” will feature region-specific sessions, and resources on market entry strategies, export compliance, logistics, disaster resilience and recovery, and trade financing.

It will also include sessions on financing and legal and transparency issues.

Saunders made the disclosure as he delivered the feature address virtually at the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AmChamTT).

In his address in which he focussed on the themes of competitiveness, transparency, and security as pillars that support economic growth and job creation in the United States and in the Caribbean, Saunders said that the North American country acts in its own and in the Caribbean's best interest when Washington helps neighbouring countries build open economies and create opportunities.

“Let me assure you that the United States will remain a steadfast and committed partner, as we work to move our region towards its enormous potential as an engine of growth, opportunity and poverty reduction for its own citizens and for the global economy,” he said.

Saunders also spoke of the importance of economic engagement between the United States and the Caribbean, particularly with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic's devastating effects in terms of lost lives and suffering.

In the face of this monumental challenge, he noted that all governments are asking how to deliver prosperity, jobs, and hope for their people.

Saunders said that the pandemic's strains on public finances have led to the deferral of public infrastructure projects or worse, caused countries to turn to new sources of debt finance that do not operate with the same transparency as private capital markets.

He listed among those concerns, addressing climate change, accelerating energy transition, ensuring security, improving healthcare, and the need to build infrastructure.

He told the more than 300 delegates that governments cannot and should not address these challenges alone.