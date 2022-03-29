US to provide funding for COVID-19 vaccination programme in several Caribbean countries

US to provide funding for COVID-19 vaccination programme in several Caribbean countriesTuesday, March 29, 2022
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The United States government Tuesday announced plans to provide US$1.5 million in coronavirus (COVID-19) assistance to several Caribbean countries.
A statement issued by the US Embassy said that the assistance will be made through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for countries in the Eastern Caribbean region including Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, and Suriname.
“This assistance will be focused on helping countries with vaccine deployment and readiness and includes efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and combat vaccine mis- and disinformation. The additional support will assist with community vaccination campaigns and engagement activities, strengthen the cold chain environment, train healthcare workers, and develop regional and country-specific campaigns to increase vaccine uptake,” the statement said.
It said that local, regional, and international organisations such as the local Ministries of Health, local non-governmental organisations, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), UNICEF, and the USAID Country Health Information Systems and Data Use (CHISU) project will implement the activities.
“This funding comes at an opportune time to increase the vaccination coverage of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We are encouraged to see that slightly more than 50 per cent of the Trinbagonian population has now been fully vaccinated, but we need to do more to increase the numbers,” said US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, Shante Moore.
USAID Regional Representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean Clinton D White said the funding will fill key gaps to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine uptake and strengthen countries' preparedness for future pandemic threats.
“This additional assistance builds on previous COVID-19 support to Caribbean countries. USAID has provided nearly US$63 million in COVID-19 assistance to the Caribbean to address the health, humanitarian, and economic impacts of COVID-19. This includes more than seven million US dollars specifically for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean region since the beginning of the pandemic,” the statement noted.
It said assistance to Trinidad and Tobago included funded ambulance retrofitting to support vaccination activities, hand sanitiser units at health facilities and ports of entry and COVID-19 messaging across the country.
