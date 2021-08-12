US updates policy to support non-citizen Caribbean victims of crime

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Wednesday its updated policy to support non-citizen victims of crime, including Caribbean nationals.

ICE said it will help victims seek justice and facilitate access to immigration benefits for non-citizens who have been victims of crime.

“This new policy is designed to improve victims' ability to seek justice against perpetrators of crime, including in cases of human trafficking,” the immigration enforcement agency said.

Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said the policy update “facilitates victim cooperation with law enforcement, enhances ICE's criminal investigative efforts, and promotes trust in ICE agents and officers enforcing our laws”.

“It is ICE's commitment to assist victims of crime regardless of their immigration status,” he said. “Through this approach, we minimise the fear of repercussions that enforcement decisions may have on the willingness and ability of non-citizen crime victims to contact law enforcement, participate in investigations and prosecutions, pursue justice, and seek benefits.”

ICE said this new directive stems from its leadership memorandum, issued July 30, to review agency, directorate, and program office policies, procedures, guidance and resource needs “to ensure that our activities are carried out through a victim-centred approach”.

Additionally, ICE also recently launched the Victims Engagement and Services Line (VESL), expanding its services to better assist all victims.