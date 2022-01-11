US warns against travel to Jamaica due to crime, COVID conditions

WASHINGTON, United States — The US Department of State has advised its citizens against travel to Jamaica due to crime and COVID-19 related conditions.

In an update on Monday, January 10, the department increased the country's travel advisory to a 'Level 4- Do Not Travel', noting that there was an increased risk in Kingston, Montego Bay and Spanish Town communities.

According to the department, violent crimes such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides are common. It noted that sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts.

“Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. Emergency services vary throughout the island, and response times may vary from US standards,” it said.

The department advised against travelling to the following communities:

Kingston: Cassava Piece; downtown Kingston, defined as between Mountain View Avenue and Hagley Park Road, and south of Half Way Tree and Old Hope Roads including Trench Town, Tivoli Gardens, and Arnett Gardens; Grants Pen; and Standpipe.

Montego Bay, St James: Canterbury; Clavers Street; Flankers; Hart Street; Norwood; and Rose Heights.

Spanish Town, St Catherine.

It warned that US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to these areas, from using public buses, and from driving outside of prescribed areas of Kingston at night.

On Tuesday, it was reported that in the first eight days of 2022, Jamaica's murder tally climbed to 37 which is nine more homicides or a 32.1 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

Read: Murders up 32% when compared to same period last year

Meanwhile, the department noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Jamaica due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.

It added, however, that the risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower for individuals fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine.