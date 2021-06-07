UTech breaks silence on Sibblies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of Technology (UTech) is reporting that Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon Northern Dwight Sibblies has been placed on secondment and is not operating in his substantive role as its chief internal auditor.

On Sunday the Observer broke the news that questions were being asked on whether or not Sibblies has been collecting two State salaries as MP and from UTech.

In a late evening release yesterday, UTech confirmed that it employed Sibblies as a finance audit officer by contract in August 1997. He subsequently rose to the position of chief internal auditor in 2001.

“Pursuant to Mr Sibblies being sworn into political office on Sept, 15, 2020, as a Member of Parliament, the university sought advice from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the Attorney General Chambers.

“The university requested and received a legal opinion from the Attorney General dated February 8, 2021. Based on the legal opinion, 'The Act does not prohibit employees from being MPs. There is therefore no basis in the Act to conclude, without more, that Mr Sibblies cannot continue to work for the University on account of him being an MP',” said UTech.

According to the university, upon receipt of the advice and in consultation with Sibblies and all the relevant parties it was mutually agreed he would step away from his role as chief internal auditor.

“These internal arrangements are now in place based on approvals granted from the relevant authorities,” said UTech as it argued that it remains keen in ensuring compliance with legislative authority and regulations for the conduct of public officials.

But Observer sources remain adamant that up to last week Sibblies was in his office at UTech and on Saturday he refused to provide clarity when contacted by our news room.

"I'm hearing you calling me but I don't know who I'm speaking with, and I would suggest that you put what you are asking me in writing because I don't know who I am speaking with... People call me from time to time, you know. So I suggest that you put everything that you are asking in writing or you ask the entity,” he said.

Told by the Sunday Observer that checks had shown that he was working with two State organs, Sibblies insisted:

“Like I said, you are to put it in writing because I don't know who I'm speaking to. When you put it in writing send it to Georgia Hamilton, my attorney-at-law.” He then ended the call.

Running on a Jamaica Labour Party ticket Sibblies defeated veteran parliamentarian Horace Dalley in the September 3, 2020 general election by polling 6,058 votes to Dalley's 5,345.