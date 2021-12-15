UTech confers Honorary Degree on Elaine Thompson-Herah

UTech confers Honorary Degree on Elaine Thompson-HerahWednesday, December 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Elaine Thompson-Herah has been conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree by The University of Technology (UTech).
The fastest woman alive shared the news to her social media pages on Wednesday.
Thompson-Herah, who was also recently crowned Female World Athlete of the Year, said she was overwhelmed with joy, ''to be recognised for my work and the many blessings from the Lord.''
''I thank my UTech family for awarding me with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws. Thank you my fans and sponsors for always helping me to keep the flame to my fire,'' she added.
During the summer, Thompson-Herah retained her Olympic 100m and 200m titles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
She also added a third gold medal to her 2021 Olympic collection when Jamaica's female 4x100m relay team stormed across the line in first place in the second-fastest time in history.
On top of her stellar Olympic triple, she also clocked world-leading times of 10.54 and 21.53 over 100m and 200m respectively, moving to second on the world all-time lists.
