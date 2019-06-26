UWI gives green light for fourth landed campus in Antigua

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – It's official. Antigua and Barbuda is the fourth landed campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

UWI Vice-Chancellor, Sir Hilary Beckles told a news conference Wednesday that the Chancellor Robert Bermudez and Council of the UWI “have formally approved the establishment of a campus of the University of the West Indies in Antigua and Barbuda”

He said that the approval came “within the wider context of the country's membership of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)”.

Sir Hilary said that the Five Islands campus will serve the development needs of Antigua and Barbuda as well as the wider OECS sub-region that includes Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts-Nevis and Montserrat.

“In addition to serving the special developmental needs of Antigua and Barbuda it will provide a hub to enable the greater participation in the development agendas of the OECS by the University of the West Indies.

“Fine public universities, such as the University of the West Indies are not designed or funded to serve themselves. Their mandate is to serve all sections of the communities that support them,” he added.

Antigua and Barbuda joins, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados where the UWI has landed campuses.