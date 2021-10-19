UWI graduate details perseverance after unplanned pregnancy in college

KINGSTON, Jamaica— When Trevena Muschette first suspected she was pregnant, she was in a state of denial and a faint line on a pregnancy test did nothing to convince her.

She was 21 years old and two years into a three-year Tourism Management degree programme at the University of the West Indies; getting pregnant had not been in the plans.

Two years later, after navigating final exams while eight months pregnant and returning to classes during a pandemic with an infant, the now 23-year-old is proud of all that she has accomplished.

In 2019, after an ultrasound gave her the undeniable confirmation that she was pregnant, Muschette went from feeling ''blank'' to breaking down in her mother's arms, she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

''I went into the room with my mom, and I just cried. I told her that I'm a failure and I'm sorry and that I'm going to finish school,'' she said.

However, in true motherly fashion, her mother held her and reassured her that she was not a failure and she will be fine, Muschette recalled.

Still, despite being armed with the support of her family and her boyfriend John, she started her final year fearful of what others will think when they saw that she was pregnant.

''I was very, very insecure about that, thinking that persons probably look at me and shame me or bully me,'' Muschette admitted.

''But surprisingly when I went, it was nothing. People loved the fact that I was pregnant, everyone wanted to touch my belly. In classes the teachers were so nice,'' she said.

She said the unexpected reactions were very comforting and she ''walked confidently on campus.''

However, according to Muschette, actually walking was one of the most challenging parts of being pregnant.

“The most challenging part was definitely walking from class to class, my feet got really swollen. I got really, really big. Sometimes taxis would see me walking and say “oh gosh”, just drop me to my classes,” she said.

In addition to the physical discomfort, the young mom said her coursework load was intense.

“With tourism management, the coursework is rough. It's a lot of presentations, group work, you have to be very engaging, you have to go on trips to country; long driving and I had motion sickness during pregnancy so it was not easy,” she recalled.

“Meeting deadlines, meeting with group members while I'm just exhausted, going to trips in St Thomas, Montego Bay and going on the sites where the sun is hot and I have to be taking down notes, late-night studying,” she added.

Muschette said while she is thankful for the grace shown to her by her lecturers and classmates, the experience had a big impact on her mental health.

“Honestly, mentally I was going downhill, I won't lie… I cried every night, I cried every night. I wanted to quit so bad, especially when it was exam time,” she admitted.

However, she kept telling herself that dropping out of school was not an option. The support of her boyfriend was also critical.

“One of my biggest motivators during that time was definitely my boyfriend,” she said of her spouse who she affectionately calls “Daddy John”.

“Because he already had his degree, he just kept saying 'Trevena, you're going to get your degree',” Mushchette said.

She also leaned on her faith.

“Nothing beats prayer. I would literally bawl my eyes out, while praying to God asking him to hold me up.

“Final exams were in December and my due date was in January and remember at this point COVID nuh start yet, so we had to go into the tent to do exams. I remember walking to the tent, I was so over it,” she said.

Muschette told OBSERVER ONLINE that she cried tears of joy and relief once the exams were over, knowing that she'd take a leave of absence to have her son, Noah.

The transition from in-person learning to virtual, while inconvenient for others, worked out well for the first time mother as she was able to stay at home with her son.

“I think I loved it because of the convenience as I have my baby, so at least I can be home with him,” she said.

“I chose all my classes to be in the nights. So I had my baby during the day and when daddy came home he could take care of him while I go to classes,” she added.

But even then, managing the highs and lows of being a new mom, while going to school during a pandemic, presented a whole other set of challenges.

“Honestly, it was worse than going to school pregnant,” she admitted.

“Especially, because my baby had colic and he was very fussy, so I had to have him every second. And I was getting up every couple of hours to feed him, so I didn't get any sleep plus postpartum, feeling insecure, changing hormones and I dealt with all of that while studying,” she explained.

Muschette again credited her loved ones for their support, which she said kept her grounded and focused on the task of finishing her degree.

And now that she's officially a university graduate, her family is ecstatic, especially her mother who was there in the beginning to dry her tears of worry.

“Glad bag buss, everyone in her office knows. She posted me (on social media) before I even posted myself,” she joked about her mother's reaction.

“She knew I could do it and she loves her grandson gone to bed,” she added.

The lesson that she hopes baby Noah learns from her experience is, “never say never. Perseverance is key, determination is key, positivity is key. Never doubt yourself; better to try and fail than don't try at all.

“So when him grow up and say 'mommy, me caah do it', I'm going to say 'you can do it, did you try?”