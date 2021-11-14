UWI students empowered at 'What Can I Do With My Humanities Degree?' seminar

Humanities students at the University of the West Indies, Mona, were empowered with insight on how to effectively use their knowledge in the professional world post-graduation at the annual “What Can I Do With My Humanities Degree?” seminar held Thursday virtually.

Organised by the Faculty of Humanities and Education's External Affairs Committee, the event featured the likes of TikTok star Julie Mango (Juliet Bodley); CVM at Sunrise's Amashika Lorne; corporate executive Joel Nomdarkham; PR specialist Michelle-Ann Lettman; Tiana Chung from Wonga Gal podcast; Jik-Reuben Pringle; and main speaker, Kadia Francis, founder of Digital Jamaica.

Other notable speakers included Adrian Reid, Ashley Hinds, Tamika Coley, Kimberley Marriott-Blake, Stephanie Koathes, Jadeen “Jade” McGhie, Diedre McLeod, Aaron “KABOOM” Spence, Brittany Singh-Williams, and Rhody- Ann Thorpe.

Chairwoman of the HUMED External Affairs Committee, Shadaia Francis expressed “The event was aimed at equipping the students of the faculty with knowledge on possible career paths with a Humanities degree, what really happens after graduation and how to navigate the real world. This event was designed specifically for the students and we are happy they had an amazing time.”

Kadia Francis, the main session speaker at the event, posited that a Humanities degree fosters innovative thinking, “take things that were never made for us and turn them into things that can benefit us”.

Kadia Francis added that “it was engraved in our DNA to be innovative and creative in what we do and how we can monetize that and we can benefit from something that at first was meant to break us but has actually made us more profitable.”

Humanities – academic disciplines that involve the study of different aspects of human society and culture -- are the pillars of the future, according to the organisers, noting that the knowledge imparted gives insight on the importance of the unconventional, especially within the digital age as opportunities continue to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The underlying basis of everything tech is people, hence humanities is a direct placement in the tech field,” Kadia Francis said.

Organisers also gave students the chance to network with professionals in smaller breakout sessions tailored to the eight departments within the faculty. Some students were even blessed with opportunities to work with some of these experienced individuals.