UWI study projects worst-case scenario of 3,500 new cases in Barbados daily due to Omicron

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Health officials in Barbados are putting contingency plans in place for additional isolation facilities as they brace for a surge in COVID-19 infections, with the potential for thousands of new cases daily.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Anton Best stated that modelling conducted by the University of the West Indies (UWI) and a team including the public health group, predicted that the presence of the variant could result in increased infections, an overburdened health care system, and increased hospitalisations.

Speaking at a COVID-19 update on Wednesday evening, Dr Best said the modelling indicated that in a worst-case scenario, with a wave lasting between six to seven weeks, Barbados could see as many as 3,500 cases per day, with a total of 91,000 infections for the period.

However, in the event of a shorter wave lasting just over one month, the island could expect to see a maximum of 1,200 cases per day at the peak, resulting in 23,000 cases at the end of the one month.

This, he said, was likely to result in an increased burden on the healthcare system, particularly with hospitalisations.

“So, in the best-case scenario, we are looking at 1.2 per cent of persons infected with the Omicron variant being hospitalised. And in the worst-case scenario, we are looking at three per cent of persons being hospitalised,” he said, noting that these referred to those who were flagged as red under the isolation programme.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer explained that in a three per cent scenario, hospitalisations could peak at 700 cases, with the average stay being seven days.

He noted that the Ministry was seeking to secure additional isolation facilities to complement those at the Harrison's Point Isolation Facility and Sunbay Hotel.

Despite this, Dr Best said the Ministry would also be continuing its home isolation programme with self-monitoring and self-isolation, which would be critical in preparing for the next wave. However, he told the public that getting vaccinated and taking booster shots are key ways of combating the effects of the Omicron variant.

He noted that just over 53 per cent of Barbadians are vaccinated.

“One of the key recommendations in responding to Omicron is to strengthen your vaccine programme, because the first time vaccinations, as well as boosters, will significantly reduce the likelihood of death and severe disease due to the Omicron variant,” Dr Best stated.

He added that the health officials were also paying close attention to the impact the Omicron variant had on children and were already in discussions with the Pediatric Department at the hospital to pave a way forward.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Kenneth George indicated that the Ministry of Health and Wellness would be using self-isolation as a means of containment to tackle the surge in Omicron cases.

“We believe that it is critical that based on these models we use self-isolation as a means of containment. And what is self-isolation? Self-isolation is the process in which individuals will remain and stay put in a particular place for up to 10 days at a time. This makes sure that individual does not mix or mingle with individuals who are close or within their immediate presence,” he stated adding that the concept of self-isolation is built on personal responsibility and commitment.