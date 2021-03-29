UWI vice-chancellor defends performance of regional tertiary institution

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (The UWI), Sir Hilary Beckles, on Monday vigorously defended the performance of the region's premier tertiary institution, insisting also that the future of the 73-year-old university is “great”.

In a one hour and 16 minute “State of Our University Address,” Sir Hilary sought to downplay any form of discord within the university community, particularly after the Chair of The UWI Chancellor's Commission on Governance, Sir Dennis Byron, last week made it clear that there was no link between changes the commission has recommended and the tenure of the Vice Chancellor.

“It has a great future and is ready to continue its work. Let us therefore not confuse the discussion around governance with leadership. We would not ask Usain Bolt to stop in his tracks to tighten his lace. There is a time and a place for tightening your lace and for running your race.

“We are running this race and we are winning. If we have to tighten our lace we will tighten our lace around the time when we raise our hands and we will continue to tighten it before the next leg, but don't stop running your race to tighten your lace,” the Barbadian-born academic said.

He added: “This 21st century is ours to manage. UWI is a global beacon on top the Caribbean mountain range – the blue of Jamaica, the green of Trinidad and the valleys of the islands in between. The UWI has proven itself…and is worthy of your respect.

“It has proven itself. It is not yet perfect in itself, but it has the back of the Caribbean people and is leading from the front. When we begin to see the great benefits of our financial transformation in the next couple of years…when they begin to gallop as we implement aggressively our plan, what we will see is the lowering of the cost of higher education to students.

“What you will see also is that the governments will be under less pressure to sustain this first-class university because we would have created a better mix of financial of measures and instruments to generate the revenues that are required. We are getting ready to go to the market in multiple dimensions. The result will be a stronger, more stable and sustainable university,” Sir Hilary said, adding “we are looking forward to the future, the future of UWI is great, an excellent first-class global university”.

Last week, while responding to suggestions that efforts were being made to replace Sir Hilary with the current second in command at The UWI, Chancellor Robert Bermudez, Sir Dennis said there appeared to be an “orchestrated campaign that, in the first instance, has conflated its findings and recommendations with matters related to the tenure of the vice chancellor and has proceeded to impute improper motives to our work that are neither reflective of the terms of reference nor the conclusions of our work”.

“The commission has recommended changes in inefficient systems and processes that predate the current administration and therefore is not seeking to target any individuals,” he insisted.

The commission's 142-page report, which was accepted by Chancellor Bermudez, recommended a transformation of the culture of the entire workforce at all levels at The UWI.

Among its recommendations, which were presented to the University Council in January, were changes that would reduce some of Sir Hilary's authority and give more to Bermudez, a Trinidadian businessman.

