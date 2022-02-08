UWI wins global award for website redesign

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has won a gold international award for its recent redesign of its central website, www.uwi.edu.

It's the latest international award won by the university for its branding and marketing.

“Positioning the university's reputation and brand strategy in the international digital space is a significant achievement that speaks to its effectiveness,” said Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, in a press release reacting to the announcement of this latest global accolade for the university.

It was earned in the 15th Annual AVA Digital Awards, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The UWI brand is named on the 2022 winners list —among global brand heavyweights the likes of Virgin, Dell, DHL, AT&T, BET Network, and Al Jazeera Media Network to name a few.

This international award for excellence in digital creativity, branding and strategy comes as a high point that reaffirms the university's progress in nurturing a single, global brand consciousness— which it says is the very essence of Phase 1 of its Triple A Strategic Plan, covering the period 2017-2022. The redesign of The UWI website was part of a system-wide initiative to align the university's digital communication assets with that of a modern global academy, the university said in the press release.

According to Vice-Chancellor Beckles, “The UWI has remained focused on its core business and has shown considerable resilience and commitment to its principles and purpose. This is how fine universities thrive; refusing to be distracted in the dedication to duty.”

Extending commendations to the university director, marketing and communications, Dr Rhonda Jaipaul-O'Garro, the chief information officer, Brigitte Collins and their combined teams, Beckles continued, “We celebrate this further global recognition of our excellence in the face of stiff competition and the effective migration of the Triple A Strategic Plan into the global digital marketing space. Managing and leading in the global arena require the effective mobilization of digital tools and technologies. The UWI has risen to the challenge and has won, once again, gold star acclamation from its peers.”

He noted that “competing among major global conglomerates such as Dell, AT&T, Virgin, and BET illustrates the distance The UWI has travelled and grown in recent years. It also reflects its status as a top tier international university. It has illustrated once again its capacity to effectively enter the global space and to represent the region with dignity and determination. By remaining focused, courageous, committed and confident, The UWI has entered 2022 with the winning mindset necessary to grow and prosper.”