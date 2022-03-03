Uber data shows Jamaica ranks second in the Caribbean for best user ratings

Uber data shows Jamaica ranks second in the Caribbean for best user ratingsThursday, March 03, 2022
Kingston, Jamaica - Based on ratings acquired through their app, Uber is reporting that Jamaica is ranked second in the region on service.
According to a release, Uber released a list of the top countries across the Caribbean region with the highest average ratings and Jamaica was bested only by Puerto Rico for the top spot.
“Placing among the top highest-ranking countries in the Caribbean region confirms the warmth of the Jamaican people. The app was first made available in June and since then it has received overwhelming support from users in the country. We are happy and committed to continuing to offer the best experience for the entire user community in the country,” Uber shared in their statement.
Uber operators are rated based on cleanliness, punctuality, respect and how much they adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols including mask-wearing and sanitisation. The rating scheme allows for excellent service to be rated five stars while poor service would be rated one star.
The United States-based company launched its operation in Jamaica back in June 2021.
According to the company, to become an Uber driver, the person must be 21 years of age or older, have a 2001 or newer model year vehicle, and a valid driver's license, vehicle registration, vehicle insurance and a profile picture to the company.
