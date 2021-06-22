Uber offers discount to Jamaican healthcare workers

Silicon Valley-headquartered ridesharing company Uber is cutting through the noise being made about its controversial entry into Jamaica by offering local healthcare workers a 50 per cent discount on its rides from June 22 to July 22.

The company made the announcement in a statement on Monday, the same day Cabinet was to discuss its arrival on the island and state the government's position on the tech company's entry.

Referred to as 'Uber Medics', the initiative, according to the company, is aimed at rewarding the frontline workers for the sacrifices they have made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible workers are at 11 hospitals or health centres in Kingston and St Andrew, and St Catherine.

“The initiative, exclusively for healthcare workers, was born in recognition of their work on the front lines during the pandemic,” Uber said in its statement. The company noted that the Uber Medics app has been rolled out successfully in the Dominican Republic, Panama, and 145 cities with over 5.5 million completed trips.

“Health professionals continue to go above and beyond for their fellow citizens, risking exposure to the virus to fulfill their commitment to the wellbeing of the community. At Uber, our guiding principle is to enable technology to provide practical and effective solutions. Uber Medics is an example of this because it facilitates the mobility of those who today play a vital role in the country,” said the company.

To obtain the discount, the health professionals are required to enter the promo code UBERMEDICSJA and select the option 'Uber Medics.' The code will apply the discount to 30 leases per user, with a maximum discount of J$450 per lease. Terms and conditions will apply.

See below the full list of facilities that are eligible for the discount:

Kingston and St Andrew

Bellevue Hospital

Bustamante Hospital for Children

Hope Institute

Kingston Public Hospital

National Chest Hospital & Dental Department

Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre

UWI Hospital

Victoria Jubilee Maternity Hospital

Andrews Memorial Hospital

St Catherine

Linstead Hospital

Spanish Town Public Hospital

In the meantime, Uber pointed out that its app has been available in Jamaica since June 15 through a "vehicle-with-driver" lease agreement. It said the app serves as a contact portal between two parties: a lessor partner and a user, who will agree to sign a private lease contract every time they want to get around the city.

According to the company, under this model, both the lessor partner and the user enter a private agreement that entails strict fulfillment of the rules.