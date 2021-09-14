Uber rolls out COVID-19 safety measures for lessor partners and users

KINGSTON, Jamaica – From an online checklist and mask verification system to issuing refunds for the purchase of disinfecting supplies and safety tips, Uber has introduced several COVID-19 safety measures for its lessor partners and users to utilise and keep safe while moving.

In a statement released Tuesday, the tech company stated that these measures were put in place to solidify its role in overcoming the current pandemic.

“Our COVID-19 tools and initiatives are geared towards keeping lessor partners and users of the app safe. We all have a role to play, and similar to how Jamaicans trust the app to keep them moving, they can trust that these measures will keep them safer when followed,” said Uber.

With the app's Go Online Checklist tool, lessor partners will be asked to complete a checklist that prompts them to confirm a few preventative measures before connecting. These include pledging that the vehicle and hands have been sanitised and masks are on.

Uber's mask verification system works by advising lessor partners to take a selfie of themselves wearing a mask prior to connecting which will then be communicated via an in-app message. For users, any person reported for not wearing a mask will be required to take a selfie with their mask on before they can request their next lease. If a user continues to violate the mask policy, they risk being blocked from the Uber app.

“Using technology-driven solutions to ensure the safety of Uber's community is an initiative that is important to us and we take the health of everyone who uses the app seriously. Violation of our policies will lead to multiple warnings, informative materials, and even removal from the app.

“We value the experience of those who use the app and so a 'no face cover or mask' feedback can be left when rating a user. A lease can also be cancelled for that same reason,” confirmed Uber.

According to data confirmed by the company, in Latin America and the Caribbean, more than 28 million mask use verifications have been made. Of this, only 0.6% of the trips have been reported with a report that one of the parties was not wearing a mask, the release stated.

In addition to these tools, Uber stated that it has also refunded USD 50 million globally for the purchase of masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays, and wipes to those earning extra with Uber across all markets. The tech company also shared that they have been working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create a customised series of safety tips online to provide health and safety guidance to those who use the app.

The tech company has also announced that it is offering Jamaicans 3,000 free leases to and from vaccination centers that can be redeemed by using the promotional code 10MV-JAVACCINE. The offer ends on October 30, 2021, and is a part of the company's global commitment to contribute 10 million free or discounted leases through the application.