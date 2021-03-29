Uber says it's coming to Jamaica soon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ride-hailing company Uber says it will soon be offering its services in Jamaica.

In an email inviting drivers to sign-up, the company said: “Soon, Uber's app will be available in Kingston and you will have a new alternative to earn moving around the city.”

Interested individuals are invited to sign-up virtually via http://drivers.uber.com

Uber Technologies Inc is a peer-to-peer ridesharing, taxi cab, food delivery, and transportation network company headquartered in San Francisco, California, with operations in over 700 cities worldwide.