Uber shares safety tips for the holidays

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Uber has launched its 'Celebrate with Uber' message focused on the well-known 'don't drink and drive' campaign, which invites Jamaicans to move safely during the Christmas holidays by using the Uber app as an alternative mobility option.

The initiative, which includes a jingle with the words 'leave your keys, bring di vibes and

we'll move more safely through day or night' is a part of the app's efforts towards its safety features.

“Uber is accessible, convenient, and safe. These are things we want Jamaicans to take advantage of when celebrating the season. We want them to know that they can leave their keys at home and have confidence that using the Uber app they can go to and from their destination safely and responsibly,” Uber shared in a statement.

In addition to this, Uber also highlighted a few safety tools that both users and lessor partners can utilise when ready to move around the city more reliably during the festive season.

This includes:

Pin verification: before starting the lease, activate Uber's PIN verification system, where users will receive a four-digit PIN code to provide to their lessor partner to verify you are getting into the correct vehicle;

Wearing a mask: Make sure to use it if you are moving around the festivities using Uber. The app also has a mask verification tool for users and lessor partners;

Share your ride: With this function, users are allowed to share their real-time location with friends and family as soon as they start moving;

RideCheck: The 22 in-app safety features also include RideCheck, where Uber checks on you if your lease has an unexpected long stop or deviation route; and

911 emergency: With Uber's in-app emergency support button, users can dial 911 directly from the app. When pressed, the current location and trip information is displayed on the screen so that it can be quickly shared with the authorities.

Uber also offers 24/7 customer support assistance.

“Safety is one of our most important focus points and our in-app safety tool kit boasts a number of features. From our pin verification feature to our newest audio recording feature, users can book a ride after having fun, knowing that Uber is taking their safety seriously. This holiday, Jamaicans can celebrate safely because Uber is here to ensure that they have a good time and be responsible about it,” expressed Uber.