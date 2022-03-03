Ukrainians block road to Europe's largest nuclear plant from Russian troops

Hundreds of Ukrainian nuclear power plant workers and citizens on Wednesday blocked Russian troops' access to a nuclear power plant, attempting to prevent Russian forces from advancing in the area.

Video shared on social media shows plant workers and civilians congregating on both the road into the facility and a set of railroad tracks nearby. What appears to be garbage trucks are parked farther down the road, behind makeshift bunkers made of sandbags, parked cars and piles of tires.

Zaporizhzhia, on the banks of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and “the capital of the energy workers of Ukraine,” according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday said that Ukraine had requested assistance "to provide immediate assistance in coordinating activities in relation to the safety of the [Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant] and other nuclear facilities," according to CNN.

Last week, Russian forces took control of the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Chernobyl is the site of the worst nuclear incident in history.

In 1986, several explosions occurred at the Soviet-designed reactor. The reactor's core experienced a meltdown and radioactive material was released into the atmosphere.