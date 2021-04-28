Uncle accused of sexually assaulting 6-y-o

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The uncle of a six-year-old child has been accused of grievous sexual assault, committed when the child was left alone with him in March.

Reports are that the little girl would visit her grandmother on occasion, and when the suspect was bathing her, he would assault her.

Earlier this month, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn said sexual offences accounted for the second highest number of cases currently before the Home Circuit Court, just behind murder.

Llewellyn said the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as widespread depravity, was keeping the numbers high.

These offences include sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years, grievous sexual assault, sexual touching and gross indecency, incest, attempted rape, possession of child pornography and indecent assault, as well as carnal abuse, sexual intercourse with a mentally disordered person, and householder encouraging sexual intercourse with a person under 16.